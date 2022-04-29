World Share

Africa Matters: Twitter in Africa

What will Twitter’s takeover by Elon Musk mean for millions of users in Africa? Africa affairs analyst Joseph Ochieno helps us unpack the issue. In South Africa, survivors of floods in the KwaZulu-Natal province are waiting for millions of dollars of government aid, but they are concerned it could end up in the wrong hands. And in Ghana, we talk to local firms trying to fight malaria through early testing and treatment, with the ambitious goal of ending the disease in Africa by 2030. #AfricaMatters