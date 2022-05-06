World Share

Türkiye Expects Tourism Boom in Its Southeast

Türkiye's southeast has some of the earliest human settlements and is known for its delectable cuisine. But the region has long been overshadowed by the beaches of the country's west. Now Türkiye's top tourism organization is looking to change that. The historic monuments of Gobeklitepe and Mount Nemrut have already seen a surge in visitors this spring, and tourist officials anticipate that this trend will continue into the summer. Analysts, however, point out that much work remains in modernizing the region's infrastructure and facilities to serve to a larger, more global audience. Guests: Mehmet Uncu General Manager of Sanliurfa Tourism Development Thomas Zimmermann Associate Professor at Bilkent University