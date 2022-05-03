POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
EU Makes Swift Changes to Its Refugee Policy Amid the Conflict in Ukraine
12:53
World
EU Makes Swift Changes to Its Refugee Policy Amid the Conflict in Ukraine
The last time Europe saw millions of migrants flee across borders in search of refuge was during World War II. During the first five weeks of Russia's onslaught on Ukraine, approximately five million refugees fled westward, with Poland receiving the lion's share. Countless more people have been displaced within Ukraine. In response, the EU activated for the first time a policy developed two decades ago known as the Temporary Protection Directive. Guests: Achilles Skordas Senior Fellow at the Max Planck Institute Edouard Rodier NRC Europe Director
May 3, 2022
