World Share

Türkiye’s Aging Population Steadily Increases

In Türkiye, nearly one in every ten people is above the age of 65. The country saw a 24 percent increase in that age group in the last five years. And estimates for the future portray a similar scenario. According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, one in every six persons will be a senior by 2040. Türkiye's improvements in healthcare have increased living standards and extended life spans, following in the footsteps of other countries. However, this resulted in a decline in fertility, which now stands at roughly two births per woman. So, what obstacles would an aging society bring to Türkiye's economy and society? Guests: Ahmet Sinan Turkyilmaz Professor at Hacettepe University Aaron O'Neill Researcher of International and Historical Data at Statista