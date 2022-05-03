POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye’s Aging Population Steadily Increases
11:28
World
Türkiye’s Aging Population Steadily Increases
In Türkiye, nearly one in every ten people is above the age of 65. The country saw a 24 percent increase in that age group in the last five years. And estimates for the future portray a similar scenario. According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, one in every six persons will be a senior by 2040. Türkiye's improvements in healthcare have increased living standards and extended life spans, following in the footsteps of other countries. However, this resulted in a decline in fertility, which now stands at roughly two births per woman. So, what obstacles would an aging society bring to Türkiye's economy and society? Guests: Ahmet Sinan Turkyilmaz Professor at Hacettepe University Aaron O'Neill Researcher of International and Historical Data at Statista
May 3, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?