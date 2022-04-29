POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Elon Musk preparing to take over the social media firm Twitter
Elon Musk preparing to take over the social media firm Twitter
Elon Musk has been toying with the idea of buying Twitter for a long time, and now it's finally happening. The social media giant's board has accepted a bid for around $44B from the tech billionaire. Musk says he wants to take the company private and make it 'better than ever'. But there are a lot of unanswered questions. We were joined by Bob O'Donnell, who is the president and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research in California. #Twitter #ElonMusk #TwitterTakeover
April 29, 2022
