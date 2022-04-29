POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye Lifts Nearly All Remaining COVID-19 Restrictions as Cases Fall
12:40
World
Türkiye Lifts Nearly All Remaining COVID-19 Restrictions as Cases Fall
Turkiye is lifting some of its last COVID-19 restrictions after more than two years. Turkiye is waving goodbye to masks indoors as it strives to return to normalcy. Masks will continue to be required on public transportation and in hospitals, but these requirements will be phased out very shortly. Cases have dropped sharply as the country looks to open up further for the coming summer months. Guests: Irshad Sheikh Head of WHO Regional Centre on Emergency Preparedness Andrew Freedman Reader in Infectious Diseases at Cardiff University
April 29, 2022
