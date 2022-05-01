POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Thousands rally in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo against the government
02:12
World
Thousands rally in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo against the government
Sri Lanka's opposition party is holding demonstrations demanding that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and his brother, the Prime Minister, resign. Sunday's rally wraps up a six-day march where protesters covered over 100 kilometres, making their way to the capital Colombo. Sri Lankans have been protesting for more than a month against the failing economy, high cost of fuel and lack of access to medicine. But the country's economic problems have been simmering for years. Dominic Brian Omondi has more.
May 1, 2022
