Israeli President Herzog expresses wish to visit Riyadh to normalise ties
04:19
World
Israeli President Herzog expresses wish to visit Riyadh to normalise ties
Israeli President Isaac Herzog says he wishes to travel to Riyadh in the near future to normalise ties with Saudi Arabia. The two countries do not have diplomatic relations. But Israeli planes use Saudi airspace, and senior officials no longer boycott each other at international gatherings. Neri Zilber from the Washington Institute weighs in on the significance of Herzog’s statement. #IsaacHerzog #SaudiArabia #Israel
May 2, 2022
