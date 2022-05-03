POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Finnish consortium scraps nuclear plant project with Russia
03:28
World
Finnish consortium scraps nuclear plant project with Russia
A Finnish-led consortium says it has scrapped a contract with Russia state-owned Rosatom to build Finland's third nuclear power plant. The Fennovoima group said it had to end the contract due to significant delays and inability to deliver. William Lawrence from American University considers weather the West expects these moves to cause the Kremlin to rethink its attacks on Ukraine. #Ukraine #Finland #Russia
May 3, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?