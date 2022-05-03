POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Leaked draft says 1973 Roe v Wade ruling was fundamentally wrong
05:50
World
Leaked draft says 1973 Roe v Wade ruling was fundamentally wrong
Protests have erupted outside the US Supreme Court, after leaked documents revealed that the court may overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling that enshrines abortion rights nationwide. The leaked draft of a majority opinion written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito says the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling was wrongly decided. Joe Siracusa from Curtin University weighs in. #Abortion #USadministration #UScourt
May 3, 2022
