Ukrainian army says Russian forces storming Azovstal steel plant

Russian forces have launched a large offensive against a steelworks in the beseiged city of Mariupol, just hours after the latest group of civilians was evacuated from the facility. A local commander says they're repelling an attempt by the enemy to storm the area, and that Russian forces are trying to land a large number of infantry by boat. Earlier, more civilians were evacuated from underground bunkers, but there are thought to be around 200 still trapped inside, along with Ukrainian soldiers. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.