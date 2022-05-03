World Share

Ruling overturn would lead to abortion bans in half of US states

Protests have erupted outside the US Supreme Court, after it's been revealed that the court may overturn the landmark Roe versus Wade ruling that guaranteed the right to abortion nationwide.The leaked draft of a majority opinion - written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito - says the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling was wrongly decided. If the court does overturn that 1973 decision, it could lead to abortion bans in more than half of all US states. Francis Collings reports.