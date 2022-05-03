POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Mali's junta set to break off from defence deals with France
02:31
World
Mali's junta set to break off from defence deals with France
Mali's ruling junta says it's breaking the country's defence agreements with France. The junta's spokesperson has accused Paris of what it calls 'flagrant violations' of Mali's sovereignty. He cited multiple instances of French forces having entered the country's airspace. The French Foreign Ministry calls the rupture unjustified. In February, France announced a gradual withdrawal of its troops from Mali, due to what it said was Bamako's co-operation with Russia. Claire Herriot reports.
May 3, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?