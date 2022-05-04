POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
OPEC failed to raise production substantially in April
04:04
BizTech
OPEC failed to raise production substantially in April
Proposed EU sanctions on Russia's energy sector are fuelling another rally in oil markets. The international benchmark Brent is up more than 2% to around $107 a barrel. Investors are also reacting to reports that oil exporters have been unable or unwilling to pump more crude out of the ground. A survey by Bloomberg shows the oil cartel, OPEC raised its output by just 10,000 barrels a day in April well below its pledge, 400,000 barrels. Taha Arvas joined us from Istanbul. He is professor of finance at Bogazici University. #OilPrices #OPEC #RussiaSanctions
May 4, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?