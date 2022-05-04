World Share

Putin insists Ukraine must abide by Moscow's demands

Russian forces have reportedly begun storming the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. Russia resumed its bombardment, following the evacuation of more than 100 civilians over the weekend. The plant is seen as one of the region's final defensive fronts. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding firm. He reiterated on Tuesday he's willing to agree to peace in Ukraine - only if Kiev accepts Moscow's demands. TRT's Andy Roesgen has the latest developments. #Azovstalsteelplant #Russia #Ukraine