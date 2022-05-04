POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Beijing closes dozens of subway stations to curb COVID-19 spread
02:37
World
China is again battling the coronavirus. Beijing has extended the closures of entertainment venues and gyms. The capital has also cancelled dozens of bus routes and closed metro stations, trying to stop the spread and avoid the same fate as Shanghai, where millions of people have been in month-long lockdown. Mukesh Kapila from the University of Manchester explains why China is struggling to contain the virus. #COVID #Beijing #Wuhan
May 4, 2022
