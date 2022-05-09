World Share

Russia cuts gas supplies to Poland. Is Germany next?

'No rubles, no gas' the shutdown is no longer unthinkable. Russia has turned off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria over refusal to pay in Russian money. The Kremlin also warned that any countries refusing to pay in rubles could face the same fate. The demands came as a response to the West's tight sanctions on Russia over the attack on Ukraine. So, who's gas might be cut off next? Guests: Monika Morawiecka Senior Adviser at Regulatory Assistance Project Thomas O'Donnell Geopolitical Analyst on Oil and Gas Markets Mariya Trifonova Chief Assistant Professor at Sofia University