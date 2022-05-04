POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ukrainian forces regain control of villages in the Kharkiv region
Ukrainian forces regain control of villages in the Kharkiv region
Missiles have rained down on Ukraine, targeting multiple locations from the east to the west, with at least 50 strikes on Tuesday alone. It's in the east where the Russian war effort is intensifying. Western intelligence says Moscow is sending more soldiers to the area, although the Ukrainians are pushing back in some places. As they force the Russians to retreat further east from Kharkiv, they're discovering bodies of civilians and Russian soldiers. Francis Collings reports.
May 4, 2022
