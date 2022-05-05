POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Scandal-hit PM Boris Johnson faces major test in local elections
02:10
World
Scandal-hit PM Boris Johnson faces major test in local elections
Voters in the UK go to the polls on Thursday to elect local councils. It's the first chance voters have of casting ballots since the war in Ukraine began, and since the so-called "Partygate" scandal rocked Boris Johnson's government. It also comes at a time of rising inflation and increased taxes with Johnson's ruling Conservative Party bracing for a bad day. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from London. #UKElection #BorisJohnson
May 5, 2022
