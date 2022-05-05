POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
New York Times: US intel helps Ukraine kill Russian generals
The New York Times reports that US intelligence has helped Ukraine's military kill Russian generals on the battlefield. The US National Security Council rejects the newspaper's report, which cited senior US officials. Jarosław Strozyk, former deputy intelligence director at NATO headquarters in Brussels, unpacks whether the US is providing information to Ukraine to target Russia’s military. #RussianGenerals #NewYorkTimes #Ukraine️
May 5, 2022
