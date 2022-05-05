World Share

Poland and Sweden co-host global fundraiser for Ukraine

Poland and Sweden are hosting an international conference in Warsaw on Thursday to raise funds for war-ravaged Ukraine. A similar event held last month in the Polish capital collected nearly $10.5B. Ukraine’s allies seem prepared to do what they can to keep it afloat. But what's the extent of the damage Russia’s assault has caused on the Ukrainian economy? TRT World’s Hasan Abdullah takes a look. #Donation #Ukraine