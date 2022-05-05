POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
One on One - Former Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid
13:00
World
One on One - Former Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid
The whole world is on edge due to Russia's attack on Ukraine - but perhaps none more than the neighbouring Baltic states, including NATO member Estonia which has a large Russian minority. TRT World spoke to former Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid about her country's fear of becoming Moscow's next target, and the rumour that she is set to become NATO’s next secretary general. #Estonia #Baltics #NATO
May 5, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?