World Share

Wagner Group: Russia Mercenaries in Ukraine

The Wagner Group are Russian mercenaries, a private army best known for their brutal work in Ukraine and various parts of the world - a secretive operation believed to be linked to Vladimir Putin and the Russian military. To know more, Nexus speaks to Sean McFate, a former officer in the U.S. army turned private military contractor, who says this operation has Putin's blessing. Jelena Aparac, an expert on mercenaries and adviser to the UN says legally the group 'do not exist' and that makes it very difficult to hold them accountable for any atrocities committed. And Andrew Milburn, a former US Marine and founder of a military consultancy group who's currently in Ukraine believes that Wagner should not be so feared as they are not so impressive