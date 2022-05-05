POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Somalia will hold long-delayed presidential election on May 15
Somalia will hold long-delayed presidential election on May 15
State TV in Somalia says the country's long delayed presidential election will be held on May 15. The election is well over a year behind schedule and has been marred by a political power struggle. But Somalia's international partners have been pushing for a date as another step towards solving the country's deeper problems, including instability caused by the Al-Shabab terror group and the threat of famine. David Otto from the Geneva Centre for Africa Security and Strategic Studies weighs in.
May 5, 2022
