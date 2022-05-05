POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kremlin: Humanitarian corridors at steel plant functioning
03:21
World
Kremlin: Humanitarian corridors at steel plant functioning
Ukrainian forces at the Azovstal steel plant say they are still fighting Russian forces inside the complex. Moscow had called a three-day ceasefire in Mariupol but a Ukrainian commander says Russia has broken a pledge to allow civilians to leave. Meanwhile an international donors' conference in Warsaw has raised around 6.5 billion dollars for Ukraine. The money has been pledged for both military and humanitarian aid. Mehmet Solmaz has more.
May 5, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?