US stocks suffer biggest single-day drop since 2020

Global stock markets are in the middle of their worst stretch since the beginning of the pandemic amid fears the global economy will slip into a recession. The selloff started on Wall Street, where all major indices fell overnight. Investors have now lost some $8T in wealth from US stocks since the start of 2022. For more on that, AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson joined us from UK. #UnitedStates #StockMarket #Nasdaq