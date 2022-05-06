POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US stocks suffer biggest single-day drop since 2020
03:59
BizTech
US stocks suffer biggest single-day drop since 2020
Global stock markets are in the middle of their worst stretch since the beginning of the pandemic amid fears the global economy will slip into a recession. The selloff started on Wall Street, where all major indices fell overnight. Investors have now lost some $8T in wealth from US stocks since the start of 2022. For more on that, AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson joined us from UK. #UnitedStates #StockMarket #Nasdaq
May 6, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?