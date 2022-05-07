World Share

US braces for abortion protests

US authorities are bracing for possible clashes between large groups of protesters on both sides of the abortion debate. It follows the leak of a draft from the US Supreme Court that a 1973 law establishing the right to abortion will be overturned. US President Joe Biden has condemned the decision and said he will work to protect what he called the fundamental rights of women. But he faces several hurdles. From Washington, Yasmine El-Sabawi explains.