Ukraine: Russian forces fire at civilians trying to flee Mariupol

Ukraine says battles with Russian troops are bloody and ongoing at a #Mariupol steelworks as civilians trapped in the bombarded plant try to escape. Moscow says some civilians have left the site by bus. It is believed about 200 people remain trapped with Ukrainian fighters in the tunnels and bunkers under the Azovstal plant. There have also been some developments on the diplomatic front. Craig Boswell reports. #Evacuation