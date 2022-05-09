POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Putin has accused Western nations of planning to invade his country
02:30
World
Putin has accused Western nations of planning to invade his country
Russia's President Vladimir Putin presided over a massive military parade in Moscow to mark the 77th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. Putin encouraged Russian forces fighting in Ukraine, and accused what he called 'enemies' of trying to use terrorists against Russia. Putin drew parallels between the Red Army's fight against Nazi troops and the Russian army's war in Ukraine. He says the Kremlin's military campaign there was a timely and necessary move to ward off Western aggression. Sarah Morice has our top story.
May 9, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?