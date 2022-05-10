POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sri Lanka's PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid mass protests
World
In Sri Lanka, the army has evacuated former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa from his official residence in Colombo. He stepped down as Prime Minister on Monday amid ongoing protests over the economic meltdown. A curfew had been imposed in the country after five people died and almost 200 were injured during clashes between opponents and supporters of the government. The country is likely to see the beginning of the end of the dominance of Rajapaksas as greater anger is raging against the prime minister's brother, president Gotabaya Rajapaksa who imposed a state of emergency on Friday. Julide Ayger reports.
May 10, 2022
