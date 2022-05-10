POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UN Raises Political Costs For Vetoing Security Council Resolutions
UN Raises Political Costs For Vetoing Security Council Resolutions
The political costs for vetoing a Security Council resolution could be getting higher. A recently passed resolution, which was first introduced more than two years ago, will require the General Assembly to convene within 10 working days after a veto is used. The measure’s authors hope that the change will make permanent Security Council members pay a heavier political price for using their veto power. Analysts say Russia's recent attack on Ukraine, and its subsequent veto to protect it from UN retaliation, has reignited calls to reform the world's top governmental organization. Guests: Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Istanbul Aydin University Valeria Giannotta Political Analyst
May 10, 2022
