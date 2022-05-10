World Share

Across the Balkans: Is Moldova Putin’s next target?

This episode looks at the unfolding situation in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria. Moldova's Defence Ministry has ordered the mobilization of all adult males after a series of explosions hit the separatist enclave in late April. Authorities in Tiraspol blamed the blasts on neighboring Ukraine. Kiev has accused Russia of lauching the attacks to further destabilise the region. The uncertainty has sparked growing fears that Moldova could be dragged into the Ukraine conflict. We ask what's next for Transnistria's future and how the country could react to Russia's implicit threat.