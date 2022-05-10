POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sri Lanka issues shoot-on-sight orders to quell demonstrations
02:54
World
Sri Lanka's defence ministry has ordered troops to shoot on sight people involved in property damage after a day of protests and violence. The European Union has condemned the "vicious attack" on civilians in Sri Lanka that sparked deadly rioting and called on all sides to avoid further violence. Human Rights Lawyer, Bhavani Fonseka weighs in on how bad the crisis is. #Colombo #SriLanka #Protests
May 10, 2022
