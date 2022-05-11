POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sri Lanka's President urges calm as protesters call for new government
01:54
World
Sri Lanka's President urges calm as protesters call for new government
The European Union has urged all parties in Sri Lanka to 'refrain from violence' and condemned the 'vicious attack' on civilians. That's as the country's defence ministry issued an order to 'shoot on sight' if troops see people involved in looting or damaging property during anti-government protests. The worst financial crisis in the country's history has brought hundreds of thousands of protestors onto the streets, demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. His brother, the Prime Minister, resigned on Monday after deadly clashes in the capital Colombo. Francis Collings reports.
May 11, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?