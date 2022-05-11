POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Strong consumer spending fueling inflation in China
04:02
BizTech
Strong consumer spending fueling inflation in China
Shares in Asia-Pacific are in the positive territory, as investors react to higher than expected inflation in China. Producer prices in the country rose 8% year-on-year against an expected increase of 7.7%. The data comes as China battles its worst Covid outbreak since the initial phase of the pandemic in early 2020. Meanwhile, US stock futures are also higher ahead of a key inflation reading. Mega-cap technology names such as Apple and Microsoft, led gains Tuesday, after struggling through the last four sessions. We had OANDA's senior market analyst, Craig Erlam to discuss more on inflation readings in China and the US. #China #United States #Inflation
May 11, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?