President Rajapaksa warns of racial tension amid economic crisis
Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa has addressed the nation amid its worsening economic crisis. Rajapaksa has instructed strict action to be taken against all persons who perpetrated violent acts during the anti-government demonstrations. He's expected to appoint a new Prime Minister and a Cabinet. There is anger towards the president and his influential family. They are being blamed for a financial crisis that has caused acute shortages of fuel, food and medicine. Even the resignation of his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has not calmed the situation. Francis Collings reports.
May 11, 2022
