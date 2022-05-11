World Share

Why have authorities in Europe failed to stem crimes by far-right groups?

In Germany, more than 21,500 crimes were attributed to far-right groups last year. More than a 1,000 of those were violent, with around a fifth of them either Islamophobic or xenophobic. Europe has seen a sharp increase in far-right incidents since 2016, when the continent suffered from a migrant crisis caused largely by Syria's civil war. Political analyst Yasser Louati unpacks why authorities have failed to address crimes committed by far-right groups in Europe.