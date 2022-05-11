POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine pushes back Russian troops near Kharkiv
02:25
World
Ukraine pushes back Russian troops near Kharkiv
The Ukrainian army is continuing to make gradual gains in Kharkiv, which has been under constant bombardment since the war began. Russian troops are being pushed further back towards the border in the northeast. While the gains may be a positive sign of success for the much awaited Ukrainian counter offensive, those on the ground are waiting for more weapons to push the Russians out. Mehmet Solmaz has more.
May 11, 2022
