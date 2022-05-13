POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Muslim world’s greatest astronomer: Al Battani | House of Wisdom | E4
03:40
World
The Muslim world’s greatest astronomer: Al Battani | House of Wisdom | E4
In this episode of House of Wisdom, we explore the life and achievements of the brilliant Muslim astronomer and mathematician, Al Battani — referred to as ‘The Ptolemy of the Arabs.’ His work influenced and inspired Copernicus and Galileo, and he made hugely significant breakthroughs, including determining the solar year, the Gregorian calendar and our understanding of seasons and solar eclipses.
May 13, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?