Palestinian Journalist Killed

Shireen Abu Akleh was laid to rest on Friday after the Al Jazeera journalist was shot and killed by Israeli forces. For more than twenty-years the veteran journalist reported on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, becoming a household name across the Arab world. But on Wednesday while covering a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, Israeli forces fatally shot the 51-year-old journalist. Video footage released shortly after the shooting shows Shireen was wearing a bullet proof vest clearly marked with the word press. Her identification as a journalist was supposed to protect her. But for many it was her work that led to her killing. Guests: Omar Baddar Former Al Jazeera Presenter Eric Goldstein Human Rights Watch Deputy Director for Middle East and North Africa Gideon Levy Haaretz Journalist
May 13, 2022
