05:35
BizTech
Cryptocurrency shed more than $500B in market value
Cryptocurrency investors have lost hundreds of billions of dollars this week, and some currencies, like Luna, are facing an existential threat. The market had been contracting steadily since hitting record highs in November, but the sell-off intensified sharply, this week. Stable coins, which aim to maintain their value against major currencies like the dollar, were particularly hard hit. We spoke to financial economist Alex de Vries for more on the crypto crash. #Cryptocurrencies #StableCoins #Luna
May 13, 2022
