POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Philippine GDP grew 8.3% in Q1 of 2022, beating forecasts
06:29
BizTech
Philippine GDP grew 8.3% in Q1 of 2022, beating forecasts
In the Philippines, where President Rodrigo Duterte is leaving his successor Ferdinand Marcos Junior with an economy at the height of a post-pandemic boom. Consumer spending in the nation of 100M people has jumped, thanks to the relaxation of social distancing restrictions. Now the challenge for the incoming government will be solidifying those gains so the country is able to deal with future crises. TRT World's Senior Business Producer Paolo Montecillo was in the Philippines this week and spoke to the governor of the country's central bank, Benjamin Diokno. They discussed the biggest achievements of the outgoing Duterte administration and the prospects for the domestic economy. #Philippines #PhilippinesEconomy #BenjaminDiokno
May 13, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?