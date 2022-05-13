POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Foreign ministers of G7 to discuss support to Ukrainian army
03:15
World
Foreign ministers of G7 to discuss support to Ukrainian army
Foreign ministers from the G7 countries have backed the supply of more aid and weapons to Ukraine. It's being seen as a powerful sign of unity, further deepening Russia's global isolation. Meanwhile Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voiced concerns over allowing Sweden and Finland to join NATO. It could put their hopes of becoming part of the western military alliance in jeopardy. Mehmet Solmaz has more. #G7 #NATO #UkraineArmy
May 13, 2022
