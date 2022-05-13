POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye opposes NATO membership for Finland, Sweden
03:36
World
Türkiye opposes NATO membership for Finland, Sweden
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he's not in favour of Finland and Sweden joining NATO. On Thursday, Helsinki announced its plans to join the military alliance, saying its decision was a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But Erdogan says the two Nordic countries are "home to terrorist organizations". Helin Sari Ertem from Istanbul Medeniyet University explains what this means for their NATO membership prospects. #Turkiye #NATO #Sweden
May 13, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?