POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Bids by Finland and Sweden top agenda at NATO meeting
02:56
World
Bids by Finland and Sweden top agenda at NATO meeting
NATO foreign ministers are in Berlin this weekend for an informal meeting. They will discuss their unified response to Russia's attack against Ukraine. The conflict has led to major defence policy shifts not only among NATO member states but also some of its allies. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto against joining NATO. Putin says it could damage relations between two countries. Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin.
May 14, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?