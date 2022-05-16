World Share

NATO’s Nordic Expansion

Both Sweden and Finland have traditionally adopted a stance of military neutrality. But after Russia's attack on Ukraine, the two Nordic nations made history and had a massive change of heart. On Sunday the Finnish Prime Minister hailed a new era for her country as she announced it formally wanted to join NATO, a few hours later, Sweden followed suit. Tarık Oguzlu International Relations Professor at Istanbul Aydin University William Courtney Former Special Assistant to the US President for Russia and Eurasia Oscar Jonsson Author of 'The Russian Understanding of War'