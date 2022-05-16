POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
International wheat prices increase after India export ban
02:53
World
International wheat prices increase after India export ban
International wheat prices have increased almost 60% after India announced an export ban, prompted by a heatwave that has cut harvest prospects and sent domestic prices soaring. The wheat prices were already at record highs after tonnes of Ukrainian wheat shipments were blocked due to Russia's attacks and control over the Black Sea traffic. In fresh remarks, the Indian government has now adopted a softer tone on the ban which brought fears to global markets. Mehmet Solmaz has more.
May 16, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?