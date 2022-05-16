POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine says its troops in Kharkiv have reached Russian border
Ukraine says its troops in Kharkiv have reached Russian border
Ukrainian troops defending Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, have driven Russian forces back to the state border. It comes as Moscow focusses its attention in the region by shelling frontline positions in the eastern Donbas region. Meanwhile Sweden has confirmed that it will follow Finland in formally applying for NATO membership. Both countries, which have been historically neutral, say the move is a result of Russia's attack on UKraine. Sarah Morice reports.
May 16, 2022
