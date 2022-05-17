World Share

Over 260 evacuated from besieged Azovstal steel plant

The conflict is soon going to be three months old, and in Ukraine, some of the injured soldiers at the Azovstal steel plant have been evacuated and taken to Russian controlled territory. After weeks of resistance, and running out of food, water and amunition, a Ukrainian commander at the plant says their mission is complete. Kyiv believes Russia had diverted almost 20,000 troops to defeat Mariupol's last defenders. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.