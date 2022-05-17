World Share

The Buffalo suspect is a self-confessed white supremacist

Police in the US say digital evidence reveals a white supremacist's plan to commit a racist massacre. Ten people were killed on Saturday, when the 18-year-old suspect targeted a predominantly African-American neighbourhood in Buffalo, New York. Lawyers for the families of the victims are demandeding the incident be treated as 'domestic terrorism'. But authorities are currently investigating the killings as a hate crime. Wilson Dizard reports.